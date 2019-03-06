|
ZACHARY JOHN MAINS
January 29, 1981 - February 20, 2019
Zachary was born on January 29, 1981 in Huntington Beach, California to Pamela Tooker and John Mains.
He grew up in Bakersfield, California, graduating from North High School in 1999. Zach loved his family and enjoyed years of laughter with them. In his youth he was a terrific football player and avid dirt bike rider. Zach could often be found playing video games, listening to music or visiting with one of his numerous friends. Over the years he touched so many people with his infectious laugh and endearing smile.
Zachary passed away suddenly on February 20, 2019. The loss has been devastating to both friends and family alike.
He is survived by his dad David Ross Tooker, brothers Jacob Ross Tooker and Max Jerry Tooker. Zachary is preceded in death by his beloved mother Pamela Grace Tooker (2008).
Services will be held at Basham Funeral Care, 3312 Niles St. on March 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm. A memorial gathering directly following service at Standard Park in Oildale.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the contributions already given.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 6, 2019