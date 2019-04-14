|
ZACHARY LUDWIG BLAAUW
July 4, 1984 - April 5, 2019
Zachary Ludwig Blaauw passed away on April 5, 2019. He was 34 yrs old. Many called him friend, but the luckiest little girl called him Daddy. He was a Son, a Brother, an Uncle, and was loved by so many.
Zach was born to Marti Lujan-Ruiz and Ronald Blaauw in Whittier, CA and later moved to Bakersfield, CA where he spent most of his life. He attended Longfellow Elementary, Chipman Jr high and graduated from Highland High School in 2002. Zach became a barber, cutting hair was his passion. He found great pride in barbering, he donated his time and services to children who couldn't afford a haircut before the start of the school year.
Zach's heart was so big. He was full of life and never met a stranger. He was born with the gift of gab and would talk to whomever would listen. He loved The Dodgers, being outside in the fresh air, candy...lots of candy, and fashion. He had the biggest smile and the greatest laugh that none of us will ever forget. Most of all Zach loved being with people, his family and his friends sharing laughs and telling stories.
He is survived by his daughter Julia Blaauw and her mother Rebecca Cardoza, brothers and sisters Mia Lujan, Raeven Ary, Chase Blaauw, Alesha Blaauw, Mathew Blaauw, Israel Ruiz, grandmother Gloria Lujan, and 5 nieces and nephews.
Zach is at peace now with our Lord Jesus Christ. Funeral services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Chapel. Viewing and Rosary will be on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 6-9pm. Rosary will begin at 7pm. Services will be Thursday, April 18 at 10am. The Family would like to thank everyone for all the prayers, thoughts, and support. Flowers can be sent to Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93306.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 14, 2019