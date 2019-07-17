|
ZACKARY MANSON GUTIERREZ
March 10, 1990 - June 3, 2019
Zackary Manson Gutierrez was born on March 10, 1990 and left this earth on June 3, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his loving grandparents, Manson and Roberta Smith. He is survived by his mother Doris Smith and father Chris Gutierrez, his twin brother Markey Lee Gutierrez, and his younger brother Jay Gutierrez. His nephew Matthew, niece Ivy Rose, tias, uncles, cousins, and friends who all loved him dearly. Zack is also survived by the love of his life Alexandria Vega, which he enjoyed traveling to the beach, Disneyland, and Las Vegas with.
Zack was a diehard baseball fan, a game which he was introduced to by his Grandpa/Coach "Tadpole" and played throughout his youth leading into high school. He graduated from Golden Valley High School in 2008 where he excelled as a pitcher and first baseman. Zack enjoyed spending time with his friends at the shooting range and was known for having a playful side, enjoying being funny as well as making sure he was always on time (never late) for anything.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at Basham Funeral Care, 8601 Hall Rd., Lamont, Ca 93241.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 17, 2019