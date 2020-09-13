ZELMA MARIE COVINGTON

December 1,1925 -- August 12, 2020

My beautiful mother went to be with the Lord on Aug. 12, 2020; services were held Aug. 21, 2020. Marie grew up in McFarland and lived there a total of 57 years when she moved to Bakersfield in 1985. Before she married my late father Frank Covington in 1955, she worked as a switchboard operator for the phone office in McFarland. Mom cared for me and my grandfather for many years after the death of her mother and my dad, and was a sought-after babysitter in both McFarland and Bakersfield.

Mom always made me a priority and made sure I had what I needed and more than what I deserved. She had a great sense of humor and could remember anything and everything! Her blue eyes rivaled the bluest skies...she will be greatly missed and forever loved by her only child Becky Covington-Kaiser and husband John, her four granddaughters Erin, Raegan Enos and husband George, Lauren and Kriston. Mom, we know you are enjoying new life with your parents and Pop, and we wait in joyful hope of reuniting with you one day. We love and miss you so.