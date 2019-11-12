|
ZERITA MAY JOHNSON-ANDERSON
April 8, 1930 - November 8, 2019
The Lord called for our mother on November 8, 2019. She was ready.
Zerita May Johnson-Anderson was 89 years old. She was born in Tarkio, Missouri on April 8, 1930. She remained a fiercely loyal expatriate to that little Northwest Missouri town for the rest of her life.
Her family moved out to California when she was in high school. She attended BHS (but she always called it "West" high) and graduated in 1948. She was married shortly after graduation and started a family consisting of four children with her husband, Frank. She leaves us today with those four children still here in close proximity as well as 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Mom was an ardent traveler. She was always ready to go in any direction at any time. She had a talent with poetry, was a good bowler and a pretty decent golfer, as well. The clubs usually went along on most trips. Her traveling fever was a gift from her parents John and Zerita Guyette.
Zerita was preceded in death by two husbands, Frank Johnson and Duane Anderson as well as her only sibling, Alice Pacciorini. She is survived by her three daughters, Debra (Byron) Johnson, Susan Raney, Tina (John) Goforth, son Gary (Sandra) Johnson, stepdaughter Judy (Alan) Bradfield and their Missouri side of the family. Mom is also survived by her brother-in-law Melvin Pacciorini, her niece Anne (Tom) Reyes and nephew John (Gloria) Pacciorini.
We rejoice that mom is in heaven singing two-part harmonies with her sister as her parents enjoy the show. Mom's love for music always manifest itself in her breaking into song at the slightest hint of an old tune that might be mentioned. Her memory for songs, singers, and melodies was always impressive. Many pleasant hours were spent in her last years watching her TV preachers and listening to several favorite music channels on the cable TV. Very rarely did she not know the song, singer and share memories of when and where she first heard the song.
So many memories, so much love. Thanks, Mom...!
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 12, 2019