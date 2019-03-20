Home

POWERED BY

Zona Fauke

Obituary

Zona Fauke Obituary

ZONA FAUKE
1931 - 2019

Graveside funeral services will be held in the Westside District Cemetery on Friday March 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. for longtime Taft resident, Zona Fauke, 88.

Mrs. Fauke was born on February 7, 1931 in Doniphan, Missouri and passed away in Bakersfield on March 15, 2019. Zona moved to Fellows at an early age and attended Midway School and Taft High School. Zona was married to Donald Lynch until his death in 1958. She married Darrell Fauke in 1962, until his death in 2011. Zona was active in the early Desk and Derrick organization and The American Legion Auxiliary Post #63 and worked for Windes Well Servicing for many years. Zona was preceded in death by her parents, Love and Iva Ray, daughter, Victoria Kaye Lynch, husband Donald Lynch and husband Darrell Fauke.

Her survivors include her two sons and their wives, Steven and Susan Lynch of Taft and Dennis and Linda Fauke of Bakersfield, her grandchildren Daniel Lynch, Ashley Lynch, Aaron Fauke and his wife Dawni, Shannon and husband Daniel Armijo; and her great grandchildren Lauren Elizabeth Fauke and Milo Fauke.

The family has suggested that donations in Mrs. Fauke's memory may be made in lieu of flowers to the West Kern Oil Museum or a .

There are no visitation hours scheduled.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 20, 2019
