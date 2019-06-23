|
|
Deacon Ossie L. Harris, born January 19, 1948 to Miss Mabel J. Harris and Mr. George Hubbard of Brindley, Arkansas. Mr. Harris transitioned into rest on May 11, 2019. His services were held on May 26, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Baltimore, MD.
Mr. Harris leaves to cherish his precious memory, his devoted wife of 48 years, Janie Harris; one daughter, Veronica McGlotter, one Son, Nathaniel Harris Sr. , seven grandchildren , Victoria, Antionette, Thomas, Jr. Vincent, Dionte, Nathaniel, Jr. and Sha'Miere, four great grandchildren, Deshawn, Kyire, Heavenly, and Connor , three aunts, Mildred Holmes, Joyce Griffin and Sarah Harris, and a host of extended family and friends.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019