Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deacon Harris


1948 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Deacon Harris Notice
Deacon Ossie L. Harris, born January 19, 1948 to Miss Mabel J. Harris and Mr. George Hubbard of Brindley, Arkansas. Mr. Harris transitioned into rest on May 11, 2019. His services were held on May 26, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Baltimore, MD.

Mr. Harris leaves to cherish his precious memory, his devoted wife of 48 years, Janie Harris; one daughter, Veronica McGlotter, one Son, Nathaniel Harris Sr. , seven grandchildren , Victoria, Antionette, Thomas, Jr. Vincent, Dionte, Nathaniel, Jr. and Sha'Miere, four great grandchildren, Deshawn, Kyire, Heavenly, and Connor , three aunts, Mildred Holmes, Joyce Griffin and Sarah Harris, and a host of extended family and friends.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.