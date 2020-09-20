On Thursday, September 17, 2020, A. Douglas Owens, retired attorney and U.S. Army Veteran, of Lutherville, age 88. Beloved husband of Claire (nee Coleman) Owens; devoted father of William Haines Owens and his wife Colleen, Robert Douglas Owens and his wife Mary Ann, Robin Claire Comotto and her husband William, Thomas Coleman Owens and his wife Denise; loving grandfather of William, III, Allison, Samuel, Matthew, Nicholas, Fiona and Liam; dear brother of Larry Owens and his wife Rose and the late Dan Owens and his late wife Melvene.
The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 4-7 PM. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Church of the Holy Comforter-Lutherville beginning at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Doug with memorial contributions to the Maryland SPCA. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com
.