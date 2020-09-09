1/1
A. Howard Levy
A. Howard Levy, 84, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. He is survived by his beloved children, Stephen (Lois) Levy, Sylvia (Eric) Levenson, and Shana (Daniel) Udoff; loving former wife and the mother of his beloved children, Elaine Freedman Levy; grandchildren, Dan Levy, Cara (Matthew) Pierce, Dustin Levy, Tyler Levy, Eli Levenson, Noah Udoff, and Leo Udoff; great-grandson, Oliver Pierce; brother-in-law, Stanley Freedman; sister-in-law, Dr. Judith E. Karp; nieces and nephews, Eileen Cevera, Stuart (Penny) Levy, and Alex (Donna) Levy; and great-nieces, great-nephews, and many beloved cousins. He was predeceased by his cherished brother, Julius Levy; and parents, Sol and Sarah Levy.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014, Attn: Donation Processing, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
