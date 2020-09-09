A. Howard Levy, 84, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. He is survived by his beloved children, Stephen (Lois) Levy, Sylvia (Eric) Levenson, and Shana (Daniel) Udoff; loving former wife and the mother of his beloved children, Elaine Freedman Levy; grandchildren, Dan Levy, Cara (Matthew) Pierce, Dustin Levy, Tyler Levy, Eli Levenson, Noah Udoff, and Leo Udoff; great-grandson, Oliver Pierce; brother-in-law, Stanley Freedman; sister-in-law, Dr. Judith E. Karp; nieces and nephews, Eileen Cevera, Stuart (Penny) Levy, and Alex (Donna) Levy; and great-nieces, great-nephews, and many beloved cousins. He was predeceased by his cherished brother, Julius Levy; and parents, Sol and Sarah Levy.
Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, P.O. Box 5014, Attn: Donation Processing, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.