A. JEANNETTE STROHMER

On March 25, 2019 A. Jeannette Strohmer beloved wife W. Russell Strohmer, Sr. and devoted mother of M. Theresa Shoemaker and husband Dave, Bill Strohmer, Jr. and wife Lenda, Cheryl Fosbrink and husband Tim, Robert Strohmer and Keri Todd, Agnes Wronka and husband Tom, Craig Strohmer, and the late Donna Morar. Also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Friends may call at the Hubbard Funeral Home, Inc., 4107 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229 on Wednesday, March 27th, from 2 o 4 & 7 to 9 P.M. All are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 28th, at 12:30 P.M. in The Church of the Resurrection, Chapel. Interment in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to The Church of the Resurrection St. Vincent de Paul Society, 3175 Paulskirk Dr., Ellicott City, MD 21042. Send condolences to www.jfhmd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2019
