On March 27, 2019, A. Keene Scriverener, Sr., beloved husband of the late Olivia R. Scrivener; devoted father of Virginia "Ginnie" Bailey (Charles), Stephen Scrivener, and the late Andrew Keene "Gwynn" Scrivener, Jr. (Ann); dear brother of Carmelite "Reds" Handgarter, John "Jack" Scrivener, Robert "Bob" Scrivener, and the late Frank P. Scrivener, Jr., and William "Chick" Scrivener; loving grandfather of 4, great grandfather of 10 and great great grandfather of 1.Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, 1PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the at /support.woundedwarriorproject.org/.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2019