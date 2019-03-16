Home

A. LORRAINE ADAMECZ

A. LORRAINE ADAMECZ Notice
On March 14, 2019 A. Lorraine Adamecz beloved sister of Jeannette Strohmer and the late Marie King, Paul Adamez, Beatrice Sickel, Jack Adamecz, Sr., Regina Adamecz, Helen Leimkuhler and Robert Adamecz. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4107 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229 on Sunday, March 17th, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 P.M. and on Monday, march 18th, at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, Charlestown Retirement Community from 10:30 to 11 A.M. at which time all are invited to attend the Funeral Mass. Interment in New cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305 or Charlestown Benevolent care, c/o Philanthropy Office, 719 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228. Send condolences to www.jfhmd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 16, 2019
