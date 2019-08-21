|
A. Louise Thomas, age 95, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on August 16, 2019 at Greenfield Senior Living at Bel Air in Bel Air, MD. Born in Jefferson Twp, NC, she was the daughter of Wally and Nola (Taylor) Absher. She was a member of Bel Air Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed playing BINGO and going on bus rides with Greenfield Senior Living touring Harford County.
Mrs. Thomas is survived by son, John (Joyce) D. Thomas, Jr.; daughter Nancy L. Briggs; grandsons, Jeffrey (Sarah) D. Thomas, David (Jennifer) A. Thomas and Mark Briggs; granddaughter, Jeanine (John) M. King, great grandchildren, Lucas Thomas, Kylie and Ian Nitz, Madison and Olivia Thomas, Nicholas and Joshua Lindenstruth, Miranda and Lily Briggs, sisters, Janet Morse and Myrtle Carter, brothers, Kenny and Bruce Absher.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband John D. Thomas Sr., grandson, Kevin Briggs and six siblings.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 9-11:00 am. with services following at 11:00 am at McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Bel Air Church of the Nazarene, 2430 Conowingo Road, Bel Air, MD, 21015
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 21, 2019