Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for A. Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

A. Louise Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
A. Louise Thomas Notice
A. Louise Thomas, age 95, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on August 16, 2019 at Greenfield Senior Living at Bel Air in Bel Air, MD. Born in Jefferson Twp, NC, she was the daughter of Wally and Nola (Taylor) Absher. She was a member of Bel Air Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed playing BINGO and going on bus rides with Greenfield Senior Living touring Harford County.

Mrs. Thomas is survived by son, John (Joyce) D. Thomas, Jr.; daughter Nancy L. Briggs; grandsons, Jeffrey (Sarah) D. Thomas, David (Jennifer) A. Thomas and Mark Briggs; granddaughter, Jeanine (John) M. King, great grandchildren, Lucas Thomas, Kylie and Ian Nitz, Madison and Olivia Thomas, Nicholas and Joshua Lindenstruth, Miranda and Lily Briggs, sisters, Janet Morse and Myrtle Carter, brothers, Kenny and Bruce Absher.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband John D. Thomas Sr., grandson, Kevin Briggs and six siblings.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 9-11:00 am. with services following at 11:00 am at McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Bel Air Church of the Nazarene, 2430 Conowingo Road, Bel Air, MD, 21015

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of A.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now