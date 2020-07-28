A. Mildred Lamp "Millie", (nee Braecklein) loving wife of the late Albert F. Lamp and devoted companion of the late Robert D. Jones (Bob), passed on July 24,2020. In lieu of flowers, donation to the Charlestown Scholar Fund (contact Lisa Zehring, Philanthropy Coordinator, at: (410) 737-8838 ext 8397 or lisa.Zehring@erickson.com (would be preferred method of contact.)A visitation will be held at the locally-owned Loudon Park Funeral Home, Inc. 3620 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD (21229) on Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM, with a funeral in the chapel on Thursday at 12 Noon. Interment Loudon Park Cemetery.