On March 4, 2019, Reverend Monsignor A. Thomas Baumgartner, Pastor Emeritus of St. Ursula Church and Chaplain of the Emerald Isle Club. Beloved son of the late Corinne Corcoran Baumgartner and Arthur H. Baumgartner; devoted brother of Margaret J. "Peggy" Baumgartner and Sister Suzanne Baumgartner, Daughter of Charity. Also survived by many dear cousins.Monsignor will lie in state at St. Ursula Church, 8801 Harford Road, on Friday, March 8th from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM and on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at which time his Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Office of Pastoral Service for Retired Priests, 320 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD, 21201, will be appreciated. www.archbalt.org/retiredpriests-giving/ www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019