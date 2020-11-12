1/1
Aaron R. Sutphin
1994 - 2020
Aaron Ryan Sutphin, 26, born 6/1/1994, sadly departed on October 14, 2020. He was laid to rest at Holly Hills cemetery on Sunday, October 18, 2020. A graduate of Perry Hall Sr. High, Aaron was surrounded by friends and family to say farewell and gather to share laughter, and fond memories of him. He loved working in the food service industry and later owned his own landscaping company "Lawn Stars, Inc." where he poured his heart and soul into his job and loved to showcase his talents to everyone. His family and friends will be hosting a celebration of life in early 2021 to bid a final farewell to Aaron.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 12, 2020.
