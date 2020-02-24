|
Aaron passed away unexpectedly at the untimely age of 35. He is survived by a mother and stepfather, David and Jacqueline Rei Janesh, father, Dale White, sister, Brianna Rei-White, stepbrothers, Robert and Michael Janesh, stepsister, Jennifer Janesh, grandparents Carroll and Marylyn White and Stephen Rei, and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. In honor and memory of Aaron, there will be an open house Celebration of Life on Sunday March 1, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Hotel at Arundel Preserve, 7795 Arundel Mills Boulevard, Hanover MD 21076. Please join us for light fare and refreshments on Aaron's birthday to share memories in celebration of his life. There will be an informal program beginning at 2:00 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020