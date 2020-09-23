Aaron Roy Simpers, 22 years, of Havre de Grace, MD, and Aberdeen, MD, passed away suddenly Sunday, May 4, 2020. Born December 25, 1997 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the loving and much adored son of Lee Roy and Penny Simpers.
We were so very proud of Aaron, a graduate of the Aberdeen Senior High School Class of 2015, a young man who very much adored his brothers and sister. An avid bowler who enjoyed spending time bowling at Harford Lanes of Aberdeen, MD.
As we are all saddened by Aaron's passing, we ask that you please pray for him, as the family finds comfort in knowing Aaron will spend eternity in God's loving care.
Aaron is survived by his loving and attentive mother, Penny Simpers; father, Lee Roy Simpers; son, Landen Simpers-Harding; brothers, Tyler Simpers and Kyle Simpers; sister, Kelsey Simpers; maternal grandfather, Joseph Sullenberger; aunt, Jennifer Sullenberger; uncles, Joseph (BO) Sullenberger and Tim Raetz; cousins, Miranda Lewis, Joshua Raetz and Justin Raetz; paternal grandmother, Myrtle Simpers; uncles, Billy Simpers, Allen Simpers and Michael Simpers.
The Brandon Tolson Foundation is assisting the family and has put in place a fundraiser to assist them with their immediate financial needs. Your support is greatly appreciated and contributions may be made by going to www.charity.gofundme.com
.
Aaron was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Jessie Ann Sullenberger, and paternal grandfather, Allen Roy Simpers. Aaron is now in heaven in the loving care of his grandparents.
A Memorial Service has been scheduled for Sunday, October 4, 2020, 4 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020, 2 PM until 4 PM. Interment will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.