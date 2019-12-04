Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Aaron Seidler Notice
Aaron Seidler, former World War II Naval pilot, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Dec. 2, 2019, at the age of 98. He is survived by his loving children, Joe (Marcia) Seidler, Caroline Seidler and Marc (Lauren) Seidler, grandchildren, Stephen (Anh) Seidler, Jason (Gina) Seidler and Justin Seidler, great grandchildren, Kayla, Ryan and Zackariah Seidler. Mr. Seidler was predeceased by his wife, Pearl Seidler (nee Lewis), parents, Tillie and Wolf Seidler, siblings, Joseph Seidler, Pauline Friedman, Morton Seidler, Lillian Galinn, Edythe Freedman, Meyer Grossman, Morris Grossman and Irene Sandler, and grandson, Airman First Class Matthew Ryan Seidler.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, December 6, at 12 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Gold Star Mothers Maryland Chapter, Inc., Attn: Treasurer, P.O. Box 864, Abingdon, MD 21009. In mourning at 6317 Park Heights Avenue #304 (The Elmont), Baltimore, MD 21215.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019
