Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
8:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Abby Eisenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abby Eisenberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Abby Eisenberg Notice
Abby Eisenberg, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Nov. 11, 2019, at the age of 80. She is survived by her loving husband, Max Eisenberg, children, Jamie (Cliff) Katz and Lovi Eisenberg, brother, Steven (Linda) Storch, and grandson, Evan Katz. She was predeceased by her parents, Lee and Bourough Storch.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, November 12, at 8 am. Interment Wellwood Cemetery - W. Babylon, NY. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Bnai Jacob Shaarei Zion, 6602 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215 or Bikur Cholim of Baltimore, 2833 Smith Avenue, Unit #242, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 3400 Labyrinth Road, Baltimore, MD 21215, Wednesday morning until Monday morning.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Abby's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -