Abby Eisenberg, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Nov. 11, 2019, at the age of 80. She is survived by her loving husband, Max Eisenberg, children, Jamie (Cliff) Katz and Lovi Eisenberg, brother, Steven (Linda) Storch, and grandson, Evan Katz. She was predeceased by her parents, Lee and Bourough Storch.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, November 12, at 8 am. Interment Wellwood Cemetery - W. Babylon, NY. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Bnai Jacob Shaarei Zion, 6602 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215 or Bikur Cholim of Baltimore, 2833 Smith Avenue, Unit #242, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 3400 Labyrinth Road, Baltimore, MD 21215, Wednesday morning until Monday morning.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 12, 2019