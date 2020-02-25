|
Abraham Yaker, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on February 24, 2020, at the age of 97. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ida Yaker (nee Girshin), children, Martin (Karen) Yaker, Allan (Adrienne)Yaker, Stanley (Sue Ann) Yaker, brother, Marvin (Erna) Yaker, grandchildren, Beth (Scott) Schwartzberg, Annie Yaker, and Ari Rosen, great grandchildren, Dylan and Magnus Schwartzberg, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his late sister, Mildred Adler, and parents, Isidore and Fannie Yaker.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 3pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to . In mourning at Atrium Village, 4730 Atrium Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Tuesday only, with a service at 7pm.
