Acie Lee Williams, Sr. passed away on October 17, 2020.



On today, friends may visit Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 4905 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212, from 2:30 – 5:30PM. On tomorrow, services for Mr. Williams will take place at The Episcopal Church of St. Michael and All Angels, where the family will receive friends from 10-10:30AM with services to follow.



