Ada Lee Fox of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the age of 89 years old. She is survived by her children Toby (late Richard) Cooper and Bruce (Randy) Fox, grandchildren Shelby (Jordan) Meenen, David Cooper, Anna Lassalle and Carter Lassalle. She is predeceased by her husband Sidney Fox, her parents Herman and Annie Stoler and her siblings Myer, Toby and Benny Stoler.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, November 21, at 2 pm. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery - 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Brothers and Sisters doing the right thing, Inc. 2829 Gillespie Ave, Sarasota, FL 34234. In mourning at 2 Highstepper Court - Apt#501 (Annen Woods), Baltimore, MD 21208. Immediately following interment through 10pm and Friday 9am through 10pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2019