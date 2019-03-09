|
|
On February 22, 2019, Ada Margaret (nee Westbrook); beloved daughter of the late William D. and Cora (nee Gates) Westbrook; devoted mother of Sharon Mello and her husband Robert, Harold J. Filbert and his wife Anne, and the late William Ronald Filbert; dear mother-in-law of Anne Grief Filbert; dear grandmother of Rob Mello and his wife Catherine, R. Scott Mello, R. Sean Mello and his wife Andea, Joseph Filbert, and Lara Tran and her husband Jon; dear great grandmother of Ava and Ryan Mello of FL, Remy Mello, and Peter and Ryan Tran of CAFuneral service will be held Wednesday, 2PM, at Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc., 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook). Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019