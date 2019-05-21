Home

On May 20, 2019 Ada May Letke (nee Rothenburg) devoted wife of the late Donald S. Letke, Sr.; beloved father of Anthony (Cara) Letke, Mark Letke, and the late Donald Jr. (Dianne); loving "Granny" of Ryan (Jodie), Justin, Adam (Krista), and Emily Letke. Also survived by 3 great-grandchildren.A funeral service will be held at the Christ Lutheran Church, 701 S. Charles St. on Thursday at 12 pm. There will be a viewing in church prior to the service from 10 - 11:45 am.Interment at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, contributions, may be made to the Baltimore Outreach Services, 701 S. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21230Please run on Wednesday May 22nd in the Baltimore Sun and Legacy - use logo as well.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 21 to May 22, 2019
