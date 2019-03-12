Baltimore Sun Notices
Ada Smith Notice
On Wednesday, March 6, 2019; Ada Viola Smith, beloved wife of Mr. Walter J. Smith.On Wednesday, friends can visit Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Road (Randallstown, MD 21133) from 5:00-8:00PM.On Thursday, Mrs. Smith will lie instate in the Chapel of Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD (21133) where the family will receive friends from 10:00-10:30AM with services to follow. Inquiries to (410) 655-0015.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 12, 2019
