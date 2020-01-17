|
Adam Andrew Sparr, 50, of Kingsville, MD, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Henry Leroy Sparr and Mary Helen Muller Sparr.
Adam was a registered Master Plumber and a member of Plumbers &Steam Fitters Local Union 486. He was a member of St. Stephens Catholic Church and IOOF #175. He was a natural entertainer and especially loved playing and singing music.
He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Sheila Marie Sparr; two daughters, Madeline Catherine Sparr and Julia Marie Sparr; six brothers, Lee Sparr of Upper Falls, MD, Steve Sparr of Westover, MD, Mike Sparr (Brandie) of Lexington Park, MD, Ed Sparr of Rumbley, MD, Chris Sparr (Lisa) of Swansboro, NC, and Pat Sparr (Bernadette) of Westover, MD; and a sister, Julie Geary (Herbert) of Salisbury, MD.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Kingsville, MD. Visitations will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at E. F. Lassahn Funeral Home in Kingsville from 2:00 - 4:00 pm and also from 6:00 - 8:00 pm.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804 and E. F. Lassahn Funeral Home, PA, 11750 Belair Rd., Kingsville, MD 21087.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 17, 2020