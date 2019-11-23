Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Adam Joshua "AJ" Kohn

Adam Joshua "AJ" Kohn Notice
Adam Joshua 'AJ' Kohn, of Baltimore, MD passed away on November 21, 2019 at the age of 23. He is survived by his loving parents Dr. Shari Kohn (nee Cohen) and Thomas Kohn, his sister Rachel Sarah Kohn, his grandparents Arnold and Sue Kohn, his aunts and uncles Chris and Erika Scandiffio, Andy and Debra McQuinn, Mickey and Lisa Abrams, Aaron Velli and Gabrielle Koeppel, his cousins James McQuinn, Jake Abrams, Matt Abrams, Bennett Abrams, Jackson Velli and Zach Velli, and his girlfriend Claudia Schoeb. He is also survived by many other loving family members and friends. He is predeceased by his grandparents Jerry and Ilene Cohen.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, November 24, at 11 am. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Shiva details will be provided when available. Please check Sol Levinson & Bros. website for updated information.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 23, 2019
