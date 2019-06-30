Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Adam Phillip Janet

Adam Phillip Janet Notice
On June 29, 2019, Adam Phillip Janet, devoted husband of Corinne Allison Janet; loving father of Ricki Leora Janet; beloved son of Howard and the late Rina Janet; cherished brother of Andrew (Anna) Janet; dear grandson of Miriam and the late Alvin Smelkinson and the late Ann and Irwin Janet; loving uncle of Aaron Janet; adored nephew of Ira (Lisa) Smelkinson and Jeffrey (Deborah) Smelkinson. Adam will be lovingly remembered for his gentle nature, kind spirit, intelligence, and commitment to family, friends, and Jewish values.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, July 1, at 11:30 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to (1) The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201 (note: contributions to The Associated will be used to purchase an Israel Bond to benefit The Associated), (2) Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, PO Box 17029, Baltimore, MD 21297-1029, or (3) The Adam Janet Memorial Fund of Tau Delta Chapter of Alpha Epsilon Pi at Northwestern University care of http://tdf.nuaepi.org/donate-now. In mourning at 3417 Garrison Farms Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, through Sunday, July 7, with services Monday at 7 pm, Tuesday through Thursday at 8 am and 7 pm, Friday at 8 am, and Sunday at 9 am. Kosher food only.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 30, 2019
