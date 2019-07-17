Home

Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Wake
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
ADELA PNIEWSKI Notice
On Sunday, July 14, 2019, ADELA PNIEWSKI (nee Golebiewska) beloved wife of the late Francis C. Pniewski, devoted mother of Christine Edwards & her husband Eugene, the late Henry C. Pniewski & his living wife Diane, and Milton Pniewski & his wife Lisa, loving grandmother of Devin & Matthew Edwards, Kathryn Dix, Nicholas Pniewski, Vincent & Olivia Pniewski, great-grandmother of Abigail, Ava, Elizabeth, Gavin, and Ezra Edwards. Adela is also survived by other loving relatives and friends.

Visiting hours at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 4 until 9 P.M. Christian Wake Service on Thursday at 5 P.M. Funeral Mass in Holy Rosary Church on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 10 A.M Entombment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Adela's name to Holy Rosary Church Roof Fund. www.KFHPA.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 17, 2019
