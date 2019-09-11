Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Oak Crest Village
Adelaide Elizabeth Lloyd Notice
On September 8, 2019 Adelaide Elizabeth Lloyd (nee Krone) Beloved wife of the late Dale Edwin Lloyd, dear mother of Sharon Lloyd Grindon (Leger) and the late Steven Lloyd; dear grandmother of Blake; devoted sister of Robert Krone. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 14th at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Oak Crest Village. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to Oak Crest Benevolent Fund, Oak Crest Scholarship Fund or Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.

www.mwfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019
