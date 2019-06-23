Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery
5800 Windsor Mill Road
Adele Caplan (nee Cohen), of Gambrills, MD, passed away on June 22, 2019 at 91 years old. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Stanley Caplan, and her parents Max and Tillie Cohen, and is survived by her children, Linda (Henry) Bauman, Diane (Marc) Santini, and Keith (Sue) Caplan, and grandchildren Adam Santini, Valerie Santini, and Brandon Caplan.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Tuesday, June 25, at 1 pm. Please omit flowers.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019
