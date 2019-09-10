Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
Adele Curland

Adele Curland Notice
Adele Curland (nee Abramsohn), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on September 8, 2019, at the age of 96. She is survived by her loving children, Rochelle (Bernie) Eisenberg and Lisa Curland, and grandchildren, Jennifer, Matthew and Michael Eisenberg. Adele was predeceased by her beloved husband, Hillard Curland, parents, Samuel and Rachel Abramsohn and siblings, Pearl (Philip) Endy, Ben (Harriet) Abramsohn, Herman Abramsohn, Francis (Aaron) Thaler and Sylvia (Newton) Duitch.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, September 10, at 12 pm . Interment Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery - 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, 3723 Old Court Road, #205, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 2404 Lightfoot Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209, through Thursday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 10, 2019
