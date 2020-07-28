On Wednesday, July 22, 2020 Adele M. Bressler (nee Wendt) of Timonium, age 96 passed away peacefully at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Harold R. Bressler, Sr.; devoted mother of Patricia A. Egan, Harold R. Bressler, Jr., Helen L. Bressler, Michael F. Bressler, Franklin E. Bressler, Daniel L. Bressler and Mildred B. Oberlin; step-mother of Kenneth R. Bressler; loving grandmother of 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; also survived by 3 siblings and predeceased by 4.
Services private. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com
