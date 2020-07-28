1/1
Adele M. Bressler
On Wednesday, July 22, 2020 Adele M. Bressler (nee Wendt) of Timonium, age 96 passed away peacefully at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Harold R. Bressler, Sr.; devoted mother of Patricia A. Egan, Harold R. Bressler, Jr., Helen L. Bressler, Michael F. Bressler, Franklin E. Bressler, Daniel L. Bressler and Mildred B. Oberlin; step-mother of Kenneth R. Bressler; loving grandmother of 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; also survived by 3 siblings and predeceased by 4.

Services private. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
