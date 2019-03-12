|
|
On March 10, 2019, Adele Rose Karl (nee Goetz), beloved wife of the late Edmund Karl, dear sister of George Goetz and Anna Allan. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 2 to 5pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. A funeral liturgy will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 10am at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Rd., Eldersburg, 21784. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Community.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 12, 2019