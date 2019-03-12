Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Resources
More Obituaries for Adele KARL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adele Rose KARL

Notice Condolences Flowers

Adele Rose KARL Notice
On March 10, 2019, Adele Rose Karl (nee Goetz), beloved wife of the late Edmund Karl, dear sister of George Goetz and Anna Allan. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 2 to 5pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. A funeral liturgy will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 10am at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Rd., Eldersburg, 21784. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Community.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now