Adele SALVUCCI
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Adele's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adele Eva Salvucci, a former federal employee, died of cancer at Gilchrist Center in Columbia, MD, on June 23. The longtime resident of Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville was 85.

Born in 1934 in Philadelphia and the oldest of eight, she was the daughter of Frank and Adele Kaminski. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Donald Salvucci.

She was an active member of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Catonsville as well as an enthusiastic participant in clubs and activities at Charlestown. She also knitted elaborate prayer shawls and baby blankets despite being legally blind.

In the 1980s, she worked in the congressional office of Rep. Bob Edgar in Lansdowne, PA, where she lived for over two decades. She later worked with the Forestry Service until retirement.

She is also survived by her sons, Paul and Jim; her daughters-in-law, Susan and Marie; grandchildren, Kevin, Kristen, and Gregory; and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Andrew, Jake, and Julie.

Her remains have been donated to the Maryland Anatomy Board in the interest of scientific education. Services will be held at Our Lady of Angels at a later date to be determined. Memorial donations may be made to the Benevolent Care Fund of Charlestown and The Gilchrist Center of Howard County.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved