Adele Eva Salvucci, a former federal employee, died of cancer at Gilchrist Center in Columbia, MD, on June 23. The longtime resident of Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville was 85.



Born in 1934 in Philadelphia and the oldest of eight, she was the daughter of Frank and Adele Kaminski. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Donald Salvucci.



She was an active member of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Catonsville as well as an enthusiastic participant in clubs and activities at Charlestown. She also knitted elaborate prayer shawls and baby blankets despite being legally blind.



In the 1980s, she worked in the congressional office of Rep. Bob Edgar in Lansdowne, PA, where she lived for over two decades. She later worked with the Forestry Service until retirement.



She is also survived by her sons, Paul and Jim; her daughters-in-law, Susan and Marie; grandchildren, Kevin, Kristen, and Gregory; and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Andrew, Jake, and Julie.



Her remains have been donated to the Maryland Anatomy Board in the interest of scientific education. Services will be held at Our Lady of Angels at a later date to be determined. Memorial donations may be made to the Benevolent Care Fund of Charlestown and The Gilchrist Center of Howard County.



