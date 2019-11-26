|
On November 24, 2019, Adelia Christine O'Neil, beloved wife to the late Martin O'Neil, Sr., devoted mother to Martin O'Neil, Jr. (Cathy) and Kelly Ann Cremona-O'Neil (James), loving sister to Ronald Davenport, Hallet Davenport, Milton "Mike" Davenport, Loretta Davenport, Viola Powell, Carol Conroy and the late Joyce DiPangrazio, grandmother to 5 grandchildren and great grandmother to 2 great grandchildren. Friends may call Tuesday, November 26th from 2-5- pm and 6-9 pm at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122 where services will be held Wednesday, November 27th at 10:00 am. Interment is private. For online condolences, please visit: stallingsfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 26, 2019