Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-360-1770
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
1944 - 2019
Adelia Christine O'Neil Notice
On November 24, 2019, Adelia Christine O'Neil, beloved wife to the late Martin O'Neil, Sr., devoted mother to Martin O'Neil, Jr. (Cathy) and Kelly Ann Cremona-O'Neil (James), loving sister to Ronald Davenport, Hallet Davenport, Milton "Mike" Davenport, Loretta Davenport, Viola Powell, Carol Conroy and the late Joyce DiPangrazio, grandmother to 5 grandchildren and great grandmother to 2 great grandchildren. Friends may call Tuesday, November 26th from 2-5- pm and 6-9 pm at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122 where services will be held Wednesday, November 27th at 10:00 am. Interment is private. For online condolences, please visit: stallingsfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 26, 2019
