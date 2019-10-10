Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Adelle Elizabeth Burrs Notice
On October 9, 2019 Adelle Elizabeth Burrs (nee Barrett); beloved wife of the late John E. Burrs; devoted mother of Colleen MacDaniel and her husband Mickey and Leslie Bonomo and her husband Thomas; dear grandmother of Brendan MacDaniel and his wife Megan, Justin MacDaniel and his wife Whitney, Ryan Bonomo and his wife Kirstie and Lindsey Seger and her husband Bryan; Cherished great-grandmommie of Britt, Griffin and Grady; dear sister of Joyce Bova.

Family and Friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Saturday from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. at which time service will begin. Interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 10, 2019
