Adger Harvin, Jr. 86, of Baltimore, MD, passed on June 14th, 2020. A veteran and retired claims analyst for the Social Security Administration, he was born on October 7, 1933 and raised in his beloved hometown of Manning, SC. Adger was an active and longtime member of the historic Leadenhall Baptist Church. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his children, discussions about history, trips to SC and activities with the Baltimore Chapter of the Morehouse Alumni Association. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Doris B. Ricks Harvin. He leaves to celebrate his life, his loving children: Demetria Harvin; Adger Harvin, III; Ashley E. H. Harvin and his devoted sister, Willa Dean Haynes. A viewing will be held July 7th, 2020 from 10:30 AM-11:30 AM. The funeral will follow on July 7, 2020 from 11:30 AM-12:30 PM. All will be at the Joseph H. Brown, Jr. Funeral Home, P.A., 2140 N. Fulton Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21217, 410-383-2700. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Morehouse College Alumni Association, the Rev. Dr. E. R. Wilson Scholarship Committee of Leadenhall Baptist Church or the NAACP.



