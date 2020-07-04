1/1
Adger Harvin Jr.
1933 - 2020
Adger Harvin, Jr. 86, of Baltimore, MD, passed on June 14th, 2020. A veteran and retired claims analyst for the Social Security Administration, he was born on October 7, 1933 and raised in his beloved hometown of Manning, SC. Adger was an active and longtime member of the historic Leadenhall Baptist Church. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his children, discussions about history, trips to SC and activities with the Baltimore Chapter of the Morehouse Alumni Association. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Doris B. Ricks Harvin. He leaves to celebrate his life, his loving children: Demetria Harvin; Adger Harvin, III; Ashley E. H. Harvin and his devoted sister, Willa Dean Haynes. A viewing will be held July 7th, 2020 from 10:30 AM-11:30 AM. The funeral will follow on July 7, 2020 from 11:30 AM-12:30 PM. All will be at the Joseph H. Brown, Jr. Funeral Home, P.A., 2140 N. Fulton Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21217, 410-383-2700. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Morehouse College Alumni Association, the Rev. Dr. E. R. Wilson Scholarship Committee of Leadenhall Baptist Church or the NAACP.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Viewing
10:30 - 11:30 AM
JOSEPH H. BROWN JR. FUNERAL HOME P.A.
JUL
7
Funeral
11:30 - 12:30 PM
JOSEPH H. BROWN JR. FUNERAL HOME P.A.
Funeral services provided by
JOSEPH H. BROWN JR. FUNERAL HOME P.A.
2140 N FULTON AVE
Baltimore, MD 21217
(410) 383-2700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 3, 2020
Rest In Peace, Uncle Adger.
Lisa Harvin
Family
