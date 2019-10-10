|
|
On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, Adolph F. Mryncza, beloved husband of the late Christine Mryncza (Nowak); loving father of Robert Mryncza and his wife Lisa, Gary Mryncza and partner Connie, Sandy Mryncza and her husband Chris Ober. Grandfather of Gary, Sean, Zachary, Kimberly, Nicole, Chloe and Zeke. Great grandfather of Shelby, Lexi, Luke, Jacob, Ella, Carter, Lucian, Lorelei, Zoey, Mia, and soon to be Ryder.
Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Friday from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. A Funeral Mass will take place 10:30 AM on Saturday at Our Lady of Hope Church. Interment to follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 10, 2019