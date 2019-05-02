Home

On April 30, 2019, Adolph Ulfohn, a retired physician from Franklin Square Medical Center and a former art instructor at The Renaissance Institute at Notre Dame; beloved husband of Sarah Ulfohn (nee Fine); cherished father of Ronald (Lise Olsen) Ulfohn and Michele Ulfohn; dear step-father of Robert Lobe; loving brother of Liliana Ulfohn; devoted grandfather of Jeremy and Gabriel Ulfohn; adored son of the late Jaime and Rosa Maria Ulfohn and step-son of Maruca Ulfohn.A memorial service will be held at a later date at Sol Levinson & Bros. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 2, 2019
