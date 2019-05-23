Dr. Adolph Ulfohn, a local surgeon, died April 30 at the age of 90. Al attended the Universidad de Cordoba, where he obtained his medical degree, and later moved to the U.S. initially only for a residency. He ended up working three decades as a general surgeon in Baltimore, where he raised his two children and later a stepson with his second wife, Sarah. After retiring from surgery, Al earned an MLA from the Johns Hopkins University and taught courses in art at the Rennaissance of Notre Dame for ten years. He frequently travelled abroad to visit museums and to see his sister and other family members in Argentina. Al was a gifted watercolorist and his hand-painted cards and framed originals were prized by friends and family. He was preceded in death by his father, Jaime Ulfohn, his mother, Rosa Maria Ulfohn, and by his stepmother Maria "Maruca" Ulfohn. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Ulfohn, his sister Liliana Ulfohn, his children, Ronald (Lise) Ulfohn and Michele Ulfohn, his stepson Robert Lobe and his grandchildren, Jeremy and Gabriel.A celebration of life will be held on May 30 at 1:00 pm at Sol Levinson & Bros., 8900 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 23 to May 26, 2019