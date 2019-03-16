|
Peacefully on March 13, 2019 ADRIAN HUGHES, IV, Retired Detective SGT., Baltimore County Police Department; beloved husband of 48 years to Deborah A. Hughes, cherished father of Rebecca M. Hughes and her husband, David A. Smith and Adrian Hughes, V and his wife Lindsay; dear brother of Mary Elizabeth Becker and her late husband Paul; adoring grandfather of Caroline, Natalie and soon to be granddaughter #3. Also survived by Josephine and Russell.The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Sunday, 2-4 & 6-8pm. A Celebration of Adrian's life will be held in the funeral home on Monday, March 18 at 11am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged in Adrian's name to the Smithsonian Institution, please visit www.si.edu or mail to Friends of the Smithsonian, PO Box 37012 MRC 712, Washington, DC 20013-7012. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 16, 2019