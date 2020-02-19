Home

Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A
263 S. Conkling Street.
Baltimore, MD 21224
410-327-4220
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:15 AM
Our Lady of Pompei Church
3600 Claremont Street
Agata Quattrocchi


1941 - 2020
Agata Quattrocchi Notice
On February16, 2020 Agata Quattrocchi (nee:Mirabile) beloved wife of the late Giuseppe "Joe" Salvatore Quattrocchi; Loving mother of Rosa Quattrocchi Grady and her husband Robert. Cherished grandmother of Cecilia Rose Grady and Robert J. Grady Jr. Loving daughter of the late Rocco and Maria Mirabile. Also survived by other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at the funeral home of Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A. 263 S. Conkling Street Baltimore, MD 21224 on Friday from 3-8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10:15 am at Our Lady of Pompei Church 3600 Claremont Street (21224). Entombment Oaklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas Texas 75231.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2020
