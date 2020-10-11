My sympathy and prayers to Agatha's family. Agatha will always be remembered by our family as our mom, Anna Tagliavia's, dearest friend. I remember our family referring to Mom and Agatha as "Thelma and Louise". They were always on adventures and Agatha was the driver. They had some very interesting adventures and lots of stories to tell us. While they were both at Stella Maris, we would visit Agatha and they would talk about some of their adventures. We would listen and think about those days they had doing what they loved. The Church was their community. I know it is hard to say good bye, but there won't be a day you will think about your mom and the flood of memories that follow. Now both Agatha and our mom are at peace in the arms of the Lord. Our prayers and love to Agatha's family.

Pat Tagliavia Amoriello

Friend