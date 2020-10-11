1/
Agatha J. NUESLEIN
On Friday, October 09, 2020, Agatha J. Nueslein (nee Szafarz), beloved wife of the late Charles P. Nueslein; loving father of Joyce Schmitt & her husband Edward, Anthony Nueslein & his wife Kathleen, Eleanor Dietz & her late husband Thomas III and the late James Nueslein & his living wife Barbara; cherished grandmother of Jeffrey Schmitt & his wife Tina, Douglas Schmitt & his wife Sherri, Thomas Dietz, IV and Ryan Dietz; loving great-grandmother of Bryce, Audrey, Jill, Dylan and Ella Schmitt; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., on Tuesday from 4-8 P.M. A Funeral Mass will take place at Our Lady of Fatima Church on Wednesday at 10 A.M. Interment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
OCT
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Funeral services provided by
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Memories & Condolences
October 10, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of my Moms best friend. Now they are both in heaven meeting each other once again. Sincere thoughts and prayers for the family. Your mother was a kind, funny beautiful person. Sincerely Mary McManus
Mary McManus
Friend
October 10, 2020
My sympathy and prayers to Agatha's family. Agatha will always be remembered by our family as our mom, Anna Tagliavia's, dearest friend. I remember our family referring to Mom and Agatha as "Thelma and Louise". They were always on adventures and Agatha was the driver. They had some very interesting adventures and lots of stories to tell us. While they were both at Stella Maris, we would visit Agatha and they would talk about some of their adventures. We would listen and think about those days they had doing what they loved. The Church was their community. I know it is hard to say good bye, but there won't be a day you will think about your mom and the flood of memories that follow. Now both Agatha and our mom are at peace in the arms of the Lord. Our prayers and love to Agatha's family.
Pat Tagliavia Amoriello
Friend
