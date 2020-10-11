On Friday, October 09, 2020, Agatha J. Nueslein (nee Szafarz), beloved wife of the late Charles P. Nueslein; loving father of Joyce Schmitt & her husband Edward, Anthony Nueslein & his wife Kathleen, Eleanor Dietz & her late husband Thomas III and the late James Nueslein & his living wife Barbara; cherished grandmother of Jeffrey Schmitt & his wife Tina, Douglas Schmitt & his wife Sherri, Thomas Dietz, IV and Ryan Dietz; loving great-grandmother of Bryce, Audrey, Jill, Dylan and Ella Schmitt; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., on Tuesday from 4-8 P.M. A Funeral Mass will take place at Our Lady of Fatima Church on Wednesday at 10 A.M. Interment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. www.KFHPA.com