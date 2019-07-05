Agnes Thomason Bartlett, 91, died peacefully at the Broadmead Retirement Community on June 29, 2019. She was married to her husband Larry for 61 years. Mrs. Bartlett is survived by two children, daughter, Dr. Thomasine Bartlett of New Orleans, LA and son, Dr. Albert Bartlett of State College, PA and his wife Marsha; three grandchildren, Minka Stoyanova, Kiva Baron (Josh), and Addison Bartlett (Eden); and great-grandson, Maxwell Baron. She is also survived by her sister, Emily Freeman and her family, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Doug Thomason and Fred Thomason.



A Celebration of Life service and reception will be held at Broadmead, 13801 York Rd., Cockeysville, MD 21030 on July 13 from 11:00 – 1:00. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Taylor Fund at Broadmead to help perpetuate that good work. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 5, 2019