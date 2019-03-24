Home

Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Lying in State
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
Agnes E. Rigopoulos
On March 20, 2019 Agnes E. Rigopoulos (nee Eliades) devoted wife of the late John V. Rigopoulos; beloved mother of William Rigopoulos and his wife Cathy, and Michael Rigopoulos; loving "Yia-Yia" of Ethan, Mason and Dylan; dear sister of Steve and Andrew Eliades. Also survived by other loving relatives and friends.A funeral mass will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of Baltimore on Tuesday at 11 am. Visiting hours will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Monday from 5-9 pm. Mrs. Rigopoulos will lie-in-state in church on Tuesday from 10:30 am - 11 am. Interment at Oaklawn cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of Baltimore, 520 Ponca Street, Baltimore, MD 21224.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 24, 2019
