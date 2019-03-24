|
On March 20, 2019 Agnes E. Rigopoulos (nee Eliades) devoted wife of the late John V. Rigopoulos; beloved mother of William Rigopoulos and his wife Cathy, and Michael Rigopoulos; loving "Yia-Yia" of Ethan, Mason and Dylan; dear sister of Steve and Andrew Eliades. Also survived by other loving relatives and friends.A funeral mass will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of Baltimore on Tuesday at 11 am. Visiting hours will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Monday from 5-9 pm. Mrs. Rigopoulos will lie-in-state in church on Tuesday from 10:30 am - 11 am. Interment at Oaklawn cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of Baltimore, 520 Ponca Street, Baltimore, MD 21224.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 24, 2019