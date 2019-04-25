Home

Agnes Fabian Notice
Agnes M. Fabian age 79 born May 2nd 1939 passed into Gods eternal care on April 23rd 2019. Agnes is survived by her husband of 61 years Raymond Fabian Sr., son Raymond Fabian Jr., daughter Kim Sakievich, grand children Raymond Fabian III, Amy Fabian, Steve Sakievich and Krystal Kelly and 3 great grand children, Raymond Fabian IV as well as 2 additional great grand children. Agnes is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Agnes is survived by her sisters Regina Foreman, Doris Oberdalhoff and her brother John Hairsine. Viewing to be held at Ambrose Funeral Parlor 1328 Sulphur Spring Road, Arbutus MD 21227 on Monday April 29th 2019 from 3PM to 5PM and 7PM to 9PM. Memorial service to be held on Tuesday May 30th same location at noon with internment to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetary.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
