|
|
Agnes Jeanette Helbert-Burdette, age 97, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on January 2, 2020 at her home. Born in Bristol, Virginia, she was the daughter of Ira Washington and Anna Ethel (Lewis) Hobbs and wife of her late husbands G. James Helbert and Harold Merritt Burdette. Agnes worked at Commercial Savings Bank as an assistant cashier for 30 years before retiring in 1986. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church where she played the organ for 22 years and taught Sunday School. She enjoyed sending cards to her many friends around the country and then getting their responses. Her true joy in life came from spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Agnes is survived by daughter, Patricia Helbert Jones of Bel Air and her husband, John; son, James Michael Helbert of Cumming, GA and his wife, Colleen; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; stepdaughter, Bonnie Burdette Bromley and her husband, Donny and their four children; 11 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild; brother, Robert Hobbs of Bristol, TN; and sister, Edna E. Nuttal of Madison, MD.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by sisters, Frances Sproles, Katherine Kistner, and Shirley Groves.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. Services will be held on Saturday, January 11 at Calvary Baptist Church at 10 am. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Calvary Baptist Church, 206 East Courtland Place, Bel Air, Maryland 21014.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020