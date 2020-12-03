Mrs. Agnes Johnston was born Agnes "Candy" Curvan on September 15, 1958 in San Fernando, Trinidad to the late Philip Curvan and Patricia Ramdeen-Curvan.



Candy entered her heavenly world on the 26th of November 2020 at her Shady Lane Farm residence with loved ones by her side in Salisbury, Maryland. She was preceded in death by her parents Philip Curvan, Patricia Ramdeen-Curvan and sister Anne Marie Curvan. She leaves to mourn her beloved husband David Johnston, son Devin Wicker and daughter-in law Lily Wicker. Her siblings Gerard Curvan, Joanne Massiah and Susan Horne. Her grandchildren: Kaia Elizabeth Wicker, Alissa Leilani Wicker and Zoe Ames Wicker. Her nephew David Massiah; Her nieces Turkessa Massiah-Green, Camille Curvan-Barnett, Antoinese Curvan, Catherina Davidson, Alysia Curvan, Acira Solomon, Amber Williams, Alexis Williams and a host of relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store